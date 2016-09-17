Three people injured in rollover wreck in Florence

Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-car wreck in Florence Saturday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-car wreck in Florence Saturday morning.

Captain Anthony Fox with West Florence Fire Rescue said crews were dispatched to the scene at 8:06 a.m. It happened at 1012 Sumter Street near Alexander Street.

One of the cars overturned and crews worked for 15 minutes to extricate one of the patients from the car.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.