(WMBF) - Some cloud cover expected over the weekend but rain won't be a big issue! The rip current risk will continue to be an issue.

High School football is looking great tonight with temperatures falling back into the 70s through the game. Could see a couple downpours early along the Grand Strand but they quickly end after sunset. We'll manage to get some spots inland down into the upper 60s for Saturday morning.

We do get some clouds around on Saturday and Sunday with a few quick downpours possible on Sunday afternoon. Thinking most areas won't see too many issues with outdoor plans looking fine. Temperatures do get a bit warmer with highs well into the 80s each afternoon.

The rip current risk will remain elevated throughout the weekend. We'll also have a strong north to south longshore current along the Grand Strand. That's the current that will pull you down the beach a bit.