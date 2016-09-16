Horry Co. authorities warn of IRS scammers threatening residents

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office wants you to be aware of a scam involving a fake IRS agent making threatening phone calls to residents. (Source: NMB Department of Public Safety)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Sheriff’s Office wants you to be aware of a scam involving a fake IRS agent making threatening phone calls to residents.

According to a post on the HCSO Facebook page, there are several scams going around but the main one to be aware of involves a man claiming to be Officer Eric Foster with the IRS. The man has verbally threatened people with acts of violence, telling them they better not be there when he arrives.

The number the man uses currently is 864-642-3178. If you receive one of these calls, call the sheriff’s office at 843-915-5450.

