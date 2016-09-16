Grand Jury indicts four former Horry County police officers

The South Carolina Attorney General has announced indictments against four former officers with the Horry County Police Department, including former detective Tory Allen Large. (Source: WMBF News)

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Attorney General announced indictments Friday against four former officers with the Horry County Police Department, including former detective Troy Allen Large.

Large was indicted on six counts of misconduct in office and five counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He has been the subject of a WMBF News investigation since March. Large was terminated July 31, 2015 after an internal investigation into sexual harassment allegations.

Through WMBF's investigation it was uncovered that Large is named in or involved in five different lawsuits against Horry County police.

The indictments allege Large knowingly used coercion to engage in sexual battery with several victims and knowingly engaged in inappropriate relationships with victims of cases he was investigating.

Over the phone, Large said, "I am looking forward to getting this out in the open. I maintain that I didn't harm anyone."

An attorney for some of the victims who have filed civil lawsuits against Large, also released a statement:

"We are pleased that he has been indicted and will face a jury of his peers. Our clients are also pleased with the way SLED and the Attorney General's Office has handled this case throughout the entire process. Despite their previous experiences with the Horry County Police Department, our clients have full faith and trust in the civil justice system as well as the criminal justice system.We hope that yesterday’s indictments send a clear message that this kind of behavior cannot, and will not, be tolerated."

Other former officers indicted include Darryl Williams, Todd Cox and Luke Green.

Williams was indicted on nine counts of misconduct in office. Cox was indicted on 16 counts of misconduct in office. Green was indicted on three counts of misconduct in office.

Williams is accused of knowingly failing to properly investigate alleged crimes and using his county vehicle and county paid time to work for the state.

The indictments allege Cox knowingly closed cases without proper investigation, and Green is accused of an inappropriate sexual relationship with an informant.

Each of these officers are subjects of previous WMBF News investigations.

Each charge is punishable by up to ten years in prison for each count.

Horry County Administrator Chris Eldridge released the following statement on the indictments Friday morning:

The allegations as detailed in the S.C. Attorney’s indictments, if found to be true, represent behavior grossly contrary to the standards and mission of Horry County government. What inspired SLED’s involvement in these cases was the discovery by County administration of improper conduct on the part of several officers, leading to a request by us that SLED conduct a thorough investigation, which investigation ultimately led to these indictments. Significant changes have been made in the leadership of the Horry County Police Department, with a focus on the Criminal Investigations Division. Each of these indictments involve former employees of that Division. The Criminal Investigations Division has a new Captain, as well as a new Deputy Chief of Operations. Accountability measures have been extensively reviewed and improvements made. The more than 250 men and women of the Horry County Police Department work tirelessly every day to Protect and Serve our community. The alleged actions of a few should not diminish the service they provide as they put their lives on the line to keep us safe. Lastly, Horry County Police Department starts with new leadership at the top this Monday with the arrival of Chief Joe Hill. Chief Hill’s focus will be continuing the review of accountability measures for officers and strengthening relationships with the various communities of Horry County. We appreciate the work of the SLED investigators and the care they took in these cases. We also thank the S.C. Attorney General’s office for their time and effort, and appreciate their careful consideration of the evidence. Given the fact that there are now criminal cases involving these former officers, it would be inappropriate to comment any further, as we do not want to impede the criminal process.

