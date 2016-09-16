New study suggests litter leads to more deaths; clean-ups kick off in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - We have beautiful beaches across the Grand Strand, but litter unfortunately can take over. Horry County and various cities get together to clean up the beaches and roadways throughout the year. But, fall is the main season to sweep the beaches and roadways.

An American Automobile Association study just out suggests more crashes are happening on the road because of litter. AAA reports more than 200,000 wrecks, 39,000 injuries and 500 deaths in the last four years were caused by blown tires, trash in the roads and objects flying off vehicles.

Here in Horry County, we've had litter patrol cleaning up the gateways into the Grand Strand for three years. But, it's not always enough, compared to the amounts of trash piling up every week. Keep Horry County Beautiful Chairman Bo Ives gave some tips on how to help keep the roads clear.

“Debris causes more problems than you’d imagine, but now we have data that it causes deaths," Ives said. “Check to make sure that you’ve properly strapped everything in that trailer. If you have a load in that pickup, check that pickup to make sure it's loaded, and if you’re a hauler, they’re trained to protect their loads."

Several litter clean-ups will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 across Horry County to kick off the pick-up season. Ives said this is the time to clean-up since the tourists have mostly left. He said trash sweeps are a great community social and way to get the family involved in volunteering.

Surfside Beach is hosting a beach sweep Saturday at 9 a.m. at Surfside Pier.

The Waccamaw River will be cleaned for the second weekend in a row by four different clean-up groups. They'll meet at different boat landings.

10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Pireway Landing - Waccamaw

9:30 a.m. to noon at Peachtree Landing

Noon to 2 p.m. at Enterprise Landing

9 a.m. to noon at Chris Anderson Landing

Gloves and bags will be provided. Everyone is welcome to join in. If you can't this weekend, click here to see other dates for Waccamaw River pick-ups. You can also visit Keep Horry County Beautiful's Facebook page for more information on how to be involved.

