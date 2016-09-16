Man arrested for exposing himself to underage girl in store

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man was arrested Thursday after police said he trapped a woman inside a store dressing room and exposed himself on Aug. 14.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department report, officers responded to a vanity store in the 4800 block of North Kings Highway at 12:12 p.m. The juvenile victim, whose exact age was not listed in the report, said the man, Larry Eugene Smith, 45, asked her to try on a dress because she was about the same size as his wife.

She agreed to put the dress on over her clothes. She said while she was in the dressing room, she looked in the mirror and saw Smith standing in the doorway, exposing himself and touching himself. She tried to run and he pushed her back into the room and blocked the doorway. She said she tried again and got past him, running out of the store, yelling for help.

She said Smith followed her out of the store, making comments about her trying to get naked. Smith got into a car and left heading south on North Kings Highway. A witness said he heard Smith yelling something he couldn’t make out, and took a picture of Smith’s vehicle.

Smith was charged with kidnapping and two counts of indecent exposure.

