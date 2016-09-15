Police investigate possible stabbing at apartment complex near CCU

An incident outside an apartment complex in Conway sent one person to the hospital Thursday. (Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – An incident outside an apartment complex in Conway sent one person to the hospital Thursday.

According to Lt. Selena Small with the Conway Police Department, the incident may have involved a knife. The investigation is in the early stages but police have taken a suspect into custody.

The incident took place at the Coastal Club Apartments, which is located near Coastal Carolina University.

