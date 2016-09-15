MB firefighter to shave head for good cause

A local firefighter will shave his head for charity later this month. (Source: Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A local firefighter will lose his locks for charity later this month.

According to the Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Facebook page, Jeffery Skau will participate in the St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s fundaiser for child-related cancer research.

You can attend the event Sept. 24 at the Loyal Order of Moose Lodges 9763 on Moose Road in Murrells Inlet from 12 to 3 p.m., or donate here.

All proceeds of the event go to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation. There will be raffle prizes and plenty of shaved heads.

