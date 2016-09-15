Myrtle Beach officials warn of red flag beach conditions - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach officials warn of red flag beach conditions

Authorities in Myrtle Beach issued a statement Thursday morning warning beachgoers of red flag conditions. (Source: Raycom Media) Authorities in Myrtle Beach issued a statement Thursday morning warning beachgoers of red flag conditions. (Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Authorities in Myrtle Beach issued a statement Thursday morning warning beachgoers of red flag conditions.

Myrtle Beach Police said via their Facebook page, swimmers should stay in knee-deep waters and be aware of the high risk of rip currents.

