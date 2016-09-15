Log truck runs into ditch, delays traffic - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Log truck runs into ditch, delays traffic

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A log truck ran into a ditch in Florence County Thursday morning, causing traffic delays.

According to Corporal Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, troopers responded sometime Thursday morning to Francis Marion Road and Highway 76. The wreck is affecting traffic on Highway 76.

