Myrtle Beach plans to increase clean-up efforts throughout the city

Myrtle Beach officials continue to work on ways to clean up the downtown area. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Piles of cardboard boxes, cans and other trash have littered parts of Myrtle Beach.

City officials passed an ordinance in August to do something about it and now they have another plan in the works to further clean up downtown.

When that ordinance was first going through city council, Withers Alley and Withers Drive in downtown Myrtle Beach were two main places of concern.

The way it works is if a business is cited, it has seven days to clean up before the city hires someone to do the work for them.

If the city has to do it, the business has 15 days to pay back Myrtle Beach, or risk a suspended business license.

Dagwood's Deli manager Dallas Sellers agrees with the new rule.

"We always try to keep our place looking nice so if everybody else has to keep their place looking nice, it's better for everyone I believe," he said.

So far, Myrtle Beach spokesman Mark Kruea said the city has handed out 70 citations since August and they are only waiting on two businesses to clean up.

The ordinance is part of ongoing efforts to get a cleaner Myrtle Beach, and Kruea said it is working so far. Now, a follow-up idea came up this week to work on U.S. 17 Bypass as well.

Kruea said Myrtle Beach City Council is brainstorming plans to partner with businesses or volunteer groups to help landscape U.S. 17 more. He added details are in the works but council is thinking of an adopt-a-highway type of program, or some type of rebate incentive for neighborhoods and businesses to take part in roadway landscaping.

Another proposal in the works is eight landscaping projects throughout downtown Myrtle Beach. Withers Drive from 16th Avenue North down 24th Avenue North is one of the largest of the eight projects proposed.

Two projects are at Withers Drive, one each at Withers Alley, Flagg Street and Palmetto Green, and the other four all somewhere along Mr. Joe White Avenue. Approximately $100,000 dollars is going into making these spaces prettier.

Half of that is being funded by the city, and the other half by the Downtown Redevelopment Corporation, Kruea said.

Sellers said he has seen the corner by Dagwood's Deli turned into parking lots and neglected homes torn down. He said these clean-up efforts have improved the quality of the area around the deli.

Kruea said the two employees and one truck are expected to be worked into next fiscal year's budget to maintain the eight projects. They are proposed to happen early in 2017.

