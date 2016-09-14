Myrtle Beach Middle School road work delayed due to weather

Work at the upcoming Myrtle Beach Middle School was delayed due to rainy weather on Tuesday. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - On Wednesday, crews were scheduled to start a major phase of work on one of the five new Horry County schools slated to open in July 2017.

Horry County School Board Chairman Joe DeFeo said the upcoming Myrtle Beach Middle School, located on Oak Street, was starting to connect water pipes. That work was expected to cause commuting delays Wednesday and Thursday.

However, Tuesday's rain showers have halted the project.

Mark Wolfe, HCS' executive director of facilities, said the contractor in charge of the project is planning a meeting early Thursday morning to review suitable working conditions. Still, it is doubtful the weather will improve this week.

If that is the case, Wolfe said the water work will begin next week and Oak Street travel delays could be expected then.

Those who live in Myrtle Beach near Oak Street are not expected to have any water issues. Once started, the work is estimated to take two days.

Overall, DeFeo said all schools are well on their way to meeting the summer 2017 completion date. With a roof already installed, Carolina Forest Middle School is further ahead of schedule than others.

DeFeo added the district has been receiving pictures of all of the new school's construction progress from parents.

This year, Horry County Schools had an almost 14 percent increase of students since 2010. On the 15th day of school, officials said the district had more than 43,000 students, the most ever.

