Flood watch now in effect for coastal areas

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest weather news and forecasts in your Facebook news feed!

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest updates

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest updates

View the latest video forecast, interactive weather, hour-by-hour forecasts and more on the WMBF First Alert Weather page

Visit the First Alert Weather Page for forecasts, interactive radar and more

Visit the First Alert Weather Page for forecasts, interactive radar and more

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A flash flood watch has been issued for Horry and Georgetown Counties through Friday evening.

As the tropical moisture associated with Julia slowly overspreads the area, periods of heavy rain will be likely at times through the rest of the week.

Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with local amounts to 6 inches will be possible from Wednesday night through late Friday evening. The highest totals will be in areas right along the coast and across southern Georgetown county.

This amount of rain may lead to areas of flooding especially at times when the rain falls very heavily.

Inland areas will see considerably less rain and much lower threat of flash flooding.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.