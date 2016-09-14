Flood watch now in effect for coastal areas - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

breaking

Flood watch now in effect for coastal areas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A flash flood watch has been issued for Horry and Georgetown Counties through Friday evening. 

As the tropical moisture associated with Julia slowly overspreads the area, periods of heavy rain will be likely at times through the rest of the week.  

Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with local amounts to 6 inches will be possible from Wednesday night through late Friday evening.   The highest totals will be in areas right along the coast and across southern Georgetown county.  

This amount of rain may lead to areas of flooding especially at times when the rain falls very heavily. 

Inland areas will see considerably less rain and much lower threat of flash flooding. 

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly