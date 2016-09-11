North Myrtle Beach remembers September 11 in annual ceremony

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Perhaps more than any other date in the year, the date of September 11 has been a day of sharing memories. Where were you that morning? Who were you with? What were you doing? Almost every one of us can, and do, answer those questions every year.

Among the lasting memories from that fateful day 15 years ago, among all the stories, all of the lessons, one that seems most memorable is the level of volunteerism in the United States. And it continues each year in North Myrtle Beach.

Each year on September 11, North Myrtle Beach hosts an annual ceremony dedicated to commemorating the lives lost, and the heroes of September 11, 2001.

The ceremony even attracts high school students who were too young to remember the terror attacks first-hand.

"I believe that 9/11 is an event that should never be forgotten," David Custer said. "It reminds us that we are a strong nation and that we will never forget what happened to those people on that day.”

What happened to those people in New York also happened to the country as a whole. Jerry Branscome, a United States Marine, was among many at the ceremony who remembers exactly what he was doing when he heard the news.

“September 11 was a terrible day in our history. That we could allow something like this to happen, to find planes flying into our buildings up there," Branscome said. "When I first saw them, I was putting in a phone system - a business phone system - in Williamsburg Virginia. I couldn't believe what I was seeing, at first I thought it was just a TV movie or something.”

Hundreds of people gathered at the end of Main Street in North Myrtle Beach where there was a parade of motorcycles, color guards, even a bagpipe band. After the parade, several speakers spoke at the stage at the end of main street, and a wreath was blessed and sent out to sea after a gun salute.

Copyright WMBF News 2016. All rights reserved.