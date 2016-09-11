JUST IN: One person taken to hospital after rollover wreck

One person was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle rollover wreck in Florence Sunday night. (Source: West Florence Fire Department)

According to a post on the West Florence Fire Department’s Facebook page, firefighters were on scene on West Sumter Street at 8:50 p.m.

SC Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the collision.

