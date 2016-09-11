18-wheeler incident in Florence blocks traffic

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – An incident involving a commercial 18-wheeler slowed traffic in Florence Sunday afternoon.

According to Lieutenant Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department, the commercial vehicle malfunctioned somehow, causing what he described as an “incident” at the corner of West Palmetto Street and South Edisto Drive.

Brandt said officers directed traffic for part of the afternoon. He said few other details are available at this time.

Lance Corporal Matt Southern with the SC Highway Patrol said a trooper responded, but only in an assisting capacity.

