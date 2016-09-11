North Myrtle Beach to close Main St. for 9/11 Memorial Service

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Crews with the City of North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety will close Main Street from 6 to 8 p.m. for a Sept. 11 Memorial Service, according to a news release.

Earlier Sunday, North Myrtle Beach Public Safety personnel walked the nine-mile stretch of beach within the city limits in honor of those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

Thanks to everyone who came out and walked today and those who showed support along the beachfront #911BeachWalkNMB pic.twitter.com/P15WPDbuNE — N. Myrtle Beach Fire (@NMBFireRescueSC) September 11, 2016

The department started the event in 2011 and it has grown to include other agencies, branches of the military and family members, a news release stated. Firefighters donned the same full gear and equipment worn by their fallen brethren 15 years ago.

The walk started at 9 a.m. at 48th Avenue South and ended around 63rd Avenue North.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.