Myrtle Beach competes for charity in kickball tournament

Teams competed for over 7 hours Saturday in the Kickin' it for Charity eighth annual kickball tournament. All proceeds went to Subs for Santa.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It may not seem like it, but with Labor Day behind us, Thanksgiving is the next major holiday, and that marks the start of the holiday season.

For the Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce, it's never too early to start thinking about organizing charities for that time of year.

The eighth annual Kickin' it for Charity Kickball Tournament was held Saturday morning and lasted until the late afternoon as teams competed for first place.

There was no grand prize, no award, nothing to gain from winning. No, what brought thirteen teams out on a how September morning was to benefit the Subs for Santa charity - an organization who once a year takes children out to eat and out shopping so they can enjoy a Christmas they might otherwise not have.

Kema Faulk, the Membership Programs Manager for the Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce said the proceeds from the kickball tournament all go to the charity - even the food and alcohol sales.

Subs for Santa "takes over 150 kids in the surrounding areas of Horry County to have just a Christmas experience that they don't get," Faulk said. "We take them shopping, we take them out to eat We just give them a Christmas experience that they've never had."

Subs for Santa is looking for over 175 volunteers and hopes to help over 150 kids this December. If you are interested in volunteering you can contact Kema Faulk at 843.916.7276 or kema.faulk@visitmyrtlebeach.com.

