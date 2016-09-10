This weekend marks the peak of hurricane season

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) This weekend marks the statistical peak of hurricane season.



September 10th marks the peak of the hurricane season. Statistically speaking, there is more likely to be a named tropical storm or hurricane in the Atlantic today than any other day of the year.



Interestingly enough, there are no named systems today, but that will likely change by Sunday or Monday as an area of low pressure developing in the central Atlantic will likely develop into a tropical depression.



While today marks the peak of the season, it's worth noting that the latter half of hurricane season, September through October, are typically much more active than the beginning. Late season storms in October and even November are not uncommon at all.

In fact, the worst hurricane on record to strike South Carolina, Hurricane Hazel, struck on October 15th, 1954.





