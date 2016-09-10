$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Little River

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – Check your Mega Millions tickets, you could be a lucky winner. A convenience store in Little River sold a ticket worth $4 million for Friday night’s drawing.

According to a news release from the SC Education Lottery, the ticket sold at the Circle K #2720461 at 860 Hwy.17 matched all five white ball numbers drawn. The ticket holder bought the Megaplier for an extra dollar, which multiplied the prize to $4 million.

The Mega Millions numbers from Sept. 9 were as follows: 1, 34, 43, 44 and 63. The Megaball was 11.

More than 17,700 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes ranging from $1 to $4 million. More than 6,000 of them paid the extra dollar for the Megaplier. The Megaplier number drawn was four. Players have 180 days from the drawing to claim prizes.

The odds of winning $1 million are one in 18,492,204. The jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing sits an estimated $122 million.

For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.