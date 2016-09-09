Man charged in connection with July shooting in Darlington

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a July shooting in Darlington.

Lieutenant Kimberly Nelson with the Darlington Police Department said Kendrick Tafari Edwards, 18, of Darlington was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He arrested on Douglas Street in Florence.

The Florence Police Department, the Darlington Police Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division cooperated to make the arrest. Edwards was taken to the Darlington County Detention Center at 4 p.m.

The shooting took place July 9 at the Brockington Heights Apartments.

