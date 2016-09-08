SCDOT crews close lane on bridge in downtown Conway for inspection

A crew with the SCDOT district bridge crew will do an inspection of the 501 Business downtown bridge in Conway Thursday. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A crew with the SCDOT district bridge crew will do an inspection of the 501 Business downtown bridge in Conway Thursday.

According to a news release from Conway Police, crews began the inspection began at 9 a.m. and will be finished before 3 p.m. They closed the inbound lane coming into Conway and are flagging traffic.

