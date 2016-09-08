Man sentenced to 30 years in Conway gas station armed robbery

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A man pleaded guilty in an armed robbery case in Conway Aug. 31 and received a sentence of 30 years in prison.

According to a news release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office in Horry County, Michael Givens robbed a Kangaroo gas station on Dec. 26, 2015. He assaulted the clerk with a wooden broom and stole money from the safe. The trial began Tuesday.

“This was a job well done by Detective Greg Lent and the Horry County Police Department. I also hope this plea brings peace to the victims of the robbery”, said Assistant Solicitor Seth Oskin.

The negotiated sentence was imposed by the Honorable Circuit Court Judge Larry B. Hyman.

Givens will have to serve 85 percent of the sentence before being considered for parole.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.