Police arrest one man, seek three others after shooting on Glenns Bay Road

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Detectives with the Horry County Police Department arrested a man after a shooting on Glenns Bay Road Tuesday and subsequent manhunt in Surfside Beach.

Lieutenant Raul Denis said Martin Alexander Gail, 18, of Myrtle Beach was charged with attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Gail was in court for a bond hearing Thursday morning, according to officials at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Denis said police are also searching for three other men in connection with the case and for the same charges. Craig Ryan Blades, 24, of Myrtle Beach, is 5’11” and weighs 210 pounds. Timothy Devon Rouse, 25, of Myrtle Beach, is 5’11” and weighs 280 pounds. Timothy Daggs, 18, of Greenville, NC, is 5’11” and weighs 250 pounds.

Each is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Contact law enforcement with any information on their whereabouts.

