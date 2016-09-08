North Myrtle Beach Police search for man wanted for stealing truck, using stolen credit cards

Police in North Myrtle Beach are asking the public’s help finding a man wanted for grand larceny vehicle and financial transaction card theft. (Source: City of North Myrtle Beach)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police in North Myrtle Beach are asking the public’s help finding a man wanted for grand larceny vehicle and financial transaction card theft.

According to a news release, William Charles Mishoe allegedly stole a 2014 Ford F-150 valued at $25,000 from a parking lot at 2507 South Ocean Boulevard. He also allegedly made fraudulent transactions using the victim’s debit or credit cards.

The truck was unlocked at the time, and the keys were inside, along with the victim’s wallet and laptop computer.

Mishoe was seen on surveillance footage at two different gas stations Sept. 3 between 2:12 and 2:36 a.m. in Horry County. In the video, Mishoe operated the stolen truck and used the stolen credit cards. He was identified by prior booking photos and information and his South Carolina driver’s license information.

The truck was found abandoned on Sandridge Road in Little River Sept. 3. The victim’s laptop and wallet were missing.

Contact police with any information.

