TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck closes one lane on SC 31

HORRY COUNTY (WMBF) – An overturned vehicle caused crews to shut down one northbound lane of SC 31 at Highway 501 Thursday morning.

SCDOT tweeted the left lane was closed at 7 a.m. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website, there were no injuries. SCHP first reported the wreck at 5:25 a.m.

