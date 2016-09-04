Work completed to repair sinkhole at S.C. 31 southbound

Crews worked Monday to repair a sinkhole in the southbound lane of S.C. 31 near the S.C. 22 exit. (Source: Eric Traphagen)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Work to repair a sinkhole in the southbound lane of S.C. 31, near the S.C. 22 exit, was finished Monday afternoon, according to a tweet from the South Carolina Department of Transportation's Pee Dee office.

The tweet indicated the area was cleared as of 12:56 p.m., Monday.

CLEARED: Construction; SC 31 SB, btwn SC22-Conway Bypass-Myrtle Beach & 2 mi N of SC22-Conway Bypass-Myrtle Beach.| 12:56P — SCDOT Pee Dee (@SCDOTPeeDee) September 5, 2016

The sinkhole was caused by a recently installed pipeline that collapsed under S.C. 31, according to Andy Leaphart with the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Two holes were discovered in the road Monday at about 10 p.m., and the southbound lanes were shut down. Workers cleared those holes and repaved all lanes of traffic, closing down several miles of S,C, 31 for hours.

That same pipeline also goes under the northbound lanes of S.C. 31 and officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation are investigating the threat of future sinkholes in those lanes.

Right now, Leaphart said the SCDOT is not worried about sinkholes in the northbound lanes. '

The southbound lanes reopened around 1 p.m., Monday.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.