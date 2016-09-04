Work completed to repair sinkhole at S.C. 31 southbound - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Work completed to repair sinkhole at S.C. 31 southbound

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Crews worked Monday to repair a sinkhole in the southbound lane of S.C. 31 near the S.C. 22 exit. (Source: Eric Traphagen) Crews worked Monday to repair a sinkhole in the southbound lane of S.C. 31 near the S.C. 22 exit. (Source: Eric Traphagen)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Work to repair a sinkhole in the southbound lane of S.C. 31, near the S.C. 22 exit, was finished Monday afternoon, according to a tweet from the South Carolina Department of Transportation's Pee Dee office. 

The tweet indicated the area was cleared as of 12:56 p.m., Monday.

The sinkhole was caused by a recently installed pipeline that collapsed under S.C. 31, according to Andy Leaphart with the South Carolina Department of Transportation. 

Two holes were discovered in the road Monday at about 10 p.m., and the southbound lanes were shut down. Workers cleared those holes and repaved all lanes of traffic, closing down several miles of S,C, 31 for hours.

That same pipeline also goes under the northbound lanes of S.C. 31 and officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation are investigating the threat of future sinkholes in those lanes. 

Right now, Leaphart said the SCDOT is not worried about sinkholes in the northbound lanes. '

The southbound lanes reopened around 1 p.m., Monday.

