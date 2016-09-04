Nine patients expected to be okay after North Myrtle Beach accident

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two lanes of Highway 17 are open after being closed due to a wreck Sunday night.

The City of North Myrtle Beach issued a statement advising drivers to avoid the area of Highway 17 at 46th Avenue South around 8 p.m. Sunday night.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue tweeted that four Horry County Fire Rescue medics were working an accident with nine patients at Highway 17 near 48th Avenue South. The tweet advised drivers to expect significant delays.

E-751, L-734, T-714, Battalion 71, 4 HCFR Medics working MVA w/ 9 patients @ Hwy 17 S/48th Ave S. Expect significant traffic delays — N. Myrtle Beach Fire (@NMBFireRescueSC) September 5, 2016

At 9:22 p.m., the City of North Myrtle Beach issued another statement saying two lanes of Highway 17 at 46th Avenue South were reopened.

Viewer Timothy Patterson sent in photos from the scene, where a truck is seen flipped over in the water just off Highway 17.

According to City of North Myrtle Beach Public Information Officer Pat Dowling, there were multiple cars and patients. He said one car rolled and one ended up in a retention pond. No life-threatening injuries were reported.

