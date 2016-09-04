One person flown to hospital following crash on Georgetown bridge

One person was taken by helicopter to the hospital after being involved in an accident on a bridge leaving Georgetown Sunday. (Source: Raycom Media)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – One person was taken by helicopter to the hospital after being involved in an accident on a bridge leaving Georgetown Sunday.

According to Midway Fire Rescue Chief Eggiman, a man trying to remove debris from the roadway was struck by a vehicle around 9:45 a.m. Although the details are unclear, officials know the man’s vehicle was involved in a collision with another vehicle and in that process the man was struck.

Midway Fire Rescue took the man to the helipad at Georgetown Hospital, and the helicopter took him Grand Strand Medical Center.

The extent of his injuries is not known. The other driver declined to go the hospital.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

