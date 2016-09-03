Motorcyclist identified in deadly head-on crash

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person died in a crash involving a motorcycle Saturday near Johnsonville.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said the driver of the motorcycle, Tony Singletary, 39, of Baltimore, Maryland died after the crash at the hospital. He was in town visiting family.

According to Corporal Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Singletary was heading south on Midway Highway near Johnsonville around 5:40 p.m. when his motorcycle collided head on with a 2006 Chevrolet four-door heading north.

Singletary was wearing a helmet. The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured.

Collins said it is unclear which vehicle crossed the center line and the South Carolina Highway Patrol MAIT Team is investigating the crash.

