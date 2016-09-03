Florence man dies in house fire

One person was killed in a house fire Friday night in Florence. (Source: Raycom Media)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed in a house fire Friday night in Florence.

According to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken, Nicholas Dargan, 50, of Florence was alone in a home at 506 Walnut Street in Florence at 11 p.m. when the fire took place.

Dargan was pronounced dead at the scene. Results are pending from an autopsy performed at the Medical University of South Carolina, though foul play is not suspected.

The Florence Police Department is investigating the incident.

