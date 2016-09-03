Ocean rescue crews report two water rescues - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Ocean rescue crews report two water rescues

Local ocean rescue crews reported two water rescues Saturday. (Source: Raycom Media) Local ocean rescue crews reported two water rescues Saturday. (Source: Raycom Media)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Local ocean rescue crews reported two water rescues Saturday.

According to information from the National Weather Service released at 3:50 p.m., the rescues took place in North Myrtle Beach.

