North Myrtle Beach officials find no storm damage to dunes, beach

Mayor Marilyn Hatley and City Manager Mike Mahaney talk with Ocean Lifeguard Ben Jones. (Source: City of North Myrtle Baech)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach officials reported finding very little storm damage to the beach caused by Hermine.

According to a news release, Mayor Marilyn Hatley and City Manager Mike Mahaney walked the beach Saturday, assessing the dunes and the beach and talking with lifeguards.

Hatley and Mahaney said the dunes and beach were in the same shape they were before the tropical storm.

The release stated residents and visitors are enjoying blue skies and great temperatures only one day after the storm.

