Horry County returns to normal operating condition, rip currents - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry County returns to normal operating condition, rip currents persist

Horry County returned to normal operating condition at 8 a.m. Saturday following Tropical Storm Hermine. (Source: WMBF News) Horry County returned to normal operating condition at 8 a.m. Saturday following Tropical Storm Hermine. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County returned to OPCON 5, or normal operating condition, at 8 a.m. Saturday following Tropical Storm Hermine.

According to Public Information Officer Lisa Bourcier, there were several instances of downed trees and flooded streets along the coast and even inland. She said most roads are passable except for a few road washouts in the Murrells Inlet area. No structural damage was reported.

  • Swimmers should continue to use caution due to the presence of strong rip currents. Horry County Emergency Management offers these tips:
  • Be honest about your swimming ability. The ocean is not a swimming pool.
  • Never turn your back on the ocean. Being hit by a wave while you’re not watching can cause serious injury.
  • Never take your eye off children in the water, no matter how calm the ocean.
  • If you need help, shout “HELP” (and not a family member’s name) or wave an arm to get attention.
  • A current can pull you away in waist high water.
  • If you get caught in a current, do not struggle against it. Rip currents are usually narrow, so calmly swim perpendicular to the current direction to get out of it. 
  • Too many rules to remember? Then remember just one – swim in front of lifeguards

 Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly