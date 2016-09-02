FIRST ALERT: Black Creek to reach flood stage Tuesday

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest weather news and forecasts in your Facebook news feed!

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest updates

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest updates

View the latest video forecast, interactive weather, hour-by-hour forecasts and more on the WMBF First Alert Weather page

Visit the First Alert Weather Page for forecasts, interactive radar and more

Visit the First Alert Weather Page for forecasts, interactive radar and more

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The National Weather has issued a flood warning for the Black creek near Quinby following the recent heavy rain.

As of 10 a.m., Monday, the creek was at 5.22 feet and is forecast to rise into minor flood stage Tuesday evening.

Flood stage is 10 feet.

The crest is forecast to reach 10.8 feet early Wednesday morning. When the creek reaches 11 feet, floodwaters will impact Creekside Drive and East Black Creek Road in Florence County, with water nearing a few homes.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.