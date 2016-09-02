FIRST ALERT: Black Creek to reach flood stage Tuesday - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

FIRST ALERT: Black Creek to reach flood stage Tuesday

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The National Weather has issued a flood warning for the Black creek near Quinby following the recent heavy rain. 

As of 10 a.m., Monday, the creek was at 5.22 feet and is forecast to rise into minor flood stage Tuesday evening.

Flood stage is 10 feet.

The crest is forecast to reach 10.8 feet early Wednesday morning.  When the creek reaches 11 feet, floodwaters will impact Creekside Drive and East Black Creek Road in Florence County, with water nearing a few homes.

