North Myrtle Beach leaders prepare for Hermine

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cities and counties in both the Pee Dee and the Grand Strand are preparing for the impacts of Hermine. North Myrtle Beach city leaders didn't waste any time getting it done.

Right now, the beach is clear of chairs, lifeguard stands and the city's big slide, all in preparation for Hermine.

City leaders want to keep the beach that way- empty, because they don't want to see you in the water either.

Rip currents seem to be the biggest concern for officials. City spokesman Pat Dowling says to stay out of the water especially because there aren't any lifeguards. Beach patrol is stretched across a few miles of beach, meaning emergency response times aren't the same as during the summer.

"They need to be careful in the ocean. Don’t be too attracted to the high waves because if you get out there in the ocean it's going to be difficult for you," said North Myrtle Beach spokesman Pat Dowling.

He says the city isn't encouraging you to go to the beach so don't forget about the businesses, restaurants and other places open here in the Grand Strand.

North Myrtle Beach officials say they will keep a look out for flooding in the low-lying areas along Highway 17 and Ocean Boulevard because of the heavy rain expected today.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.