County officials say to prepare for Hermine; Red Cross accepting volunteers

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest weather news and forecasts in your Facebook news feed!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As the First Alert Weather team continues to monitor the tropics, Horry County is also ready if you need help when the storm is passes.

Cities and Horry County are reminding residents that Tropical Storm Hermine is a good time to check your hurricane preparedness, especially if you live in areas prone to flooding. Tie down that patio furniture and bring in other yard items. Inside the house, keep an easy-to-grab safe box of important papers and keepsakes. Re-stock non-perishable food, batteries and flashlights.

Yard waste pick-up differs between cities and counties. Thursday is the last day for yard waste pick-up in Myrtle Beach until Monday. If you have branches that could fall on your home, get them down before the estimated 60 mile per hour winds hit Friday. However, be mindful of when your yard waste pick-up is.

If you live in unincorporated parts of Horry County, your yard waste will not be picked up. You have to take it to recycling centers yourself.

Another good idea is to keep updated pictures or video of the inside and outside of your home for insurance purposes. According to Horry County's website, most homeowners insurance doesn't cover flood damage and usually takes 30 days to go into effect.

Lou Palm is the American Red Cross Disaster Program manager. He said although Tropical Storm Hermine is a 'test run,' don't let the small storms get the best of you.

"It becomes routine for the population if it's 'Oh, its was just an easy little tropical storm or tropical depression and nothing happened,' I'm personally and professionally afraid they carry that attitude for when the hurricane comes, the big storm...because they don't, they don't get out of town quick enough or they think they can hunker down and survive it," Palm said.

The American Red Cross brought volunteers sent to Louisiana to help with the floods back to Myrtle Beach this week. Palm said the American Red Cross operations center will be running Friday and through the weekend. He said he has volunteers on stand-by to help as soon as they get the call. Food and water has been prepared should the worst happen.

With all the weather disasters around the country, The American Red Cross reminds everyone they are accepting volunteers.

To contact the Myrtle Beach Operation's Center, call 843-477-0020.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.