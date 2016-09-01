Most Labor Day weekend events on schedule, despite Hermine

High winds are expected on Friday. It's a good idea to keep outdoor furnature tied down or brought inside during the storm (Source: Eric Traphage, WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach businesses remain optimistic despite the impending Tropical Storm Hermine traveling up the Eastern seaboard. While AAA expects fewer tourists this Labor Day than in years past, it's expected to still be a successful holiday weekend.

Tom Moore, General Manager of Hampton Inn & Suites, said his staff is preparing for the storm, and will have maintenance on call all weekend.

“The wind would be the big thing. We’re prepared to bring all of our chairs and tables in under the building and locked down,” Moore said.

Even though Hermine is scheduled to hit the Grand Strand area on Friday, Hampton Inn is still almost completely booked this weekend.

“Very few have canceled. Couple of cancellations today, just for Friday, Saturday, Sunday,” Moore said. “The two cancellations we had were brought back, somebody else picked them right up.”

The 11th annual Beach Boogie & Barbeque canceled its events for Friday because of Hermine, but it too is scheduled to have a good Labor Day weekend; the barbeque competition, corn hole tournament, and car show that were scheduled for Saturday are still on the books and guests will be able to enjoy classic southern barbeque as planned.

AAA advises all people in the Grand Strand area to avoid using the roadways unless absolutely necessary. They also say it’s a good idea to keep extra emergency supplies like water, food, blankets, a flashlight, and a first aid kit handy in case of an emergency.

