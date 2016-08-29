Less humid, more comfortable Labor Day weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) While the tropics and risk of downpours dominate the weather headlines this week, a cold front will usher in much more comfortable weather just in time for the Labor Day weekend.



High humidity and the risk of a few downpours will remain in the forecast through the rest of this week. What will become Tropical Storm Hermine will pass near or off shore of the Carolinas on Friday.



A perfectly timed surge of cooler and less humid weather will arrive just in time for the long Labor Day weekend. Daytime temperatures this weekend will d rop into the middle and upper 80s with overnight temperatures becoming very pleasant as they d rop into

the middle and upper 60s. Lower humidity will make it feel much more comfortable to spend time outside. The lower humidity will also provide us with a rain-free forecast through the weekend.

The weather for the Bojangles Southern 500 in Darlington looks to stay dry and pleasant. Lower humidity moving in will make for a comfortable night at the track.





