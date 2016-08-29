Less humid, more comfortable Labor Day weekend - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Less humid, more comfortable Labor Day weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)  While the tropics and risk of downpours dominate the weather headlines this week, a cold front will usher in much more comfortable weather just in time for the Labor Day weekend. 

High humidity and the risk of a few downpours will remain in the forecast through the rest of this week.  What will become Tropical Storm Hermine will pass near or off shore of the Carolinas on Friday. 

A perfectly timed surge of cooler and less humid weather will arrive just in time for the long Labor Day weekend.  Daytime temperatures this weekend will drop into the middle and upper 80s with overnight temperatures becoming very pleasant as they drop into
the middle and upper 60s. Lower humidity will make it feel much more comfortable to spend time outside.  The lower humidity will also provide us with a rain-free forecast through the weekend. 

The weather for the Bojangles Southern 500 in Darlington looks to stay dry and pleasant.  Lower humidity moving in will make for a comfortable night at the track. 


 

