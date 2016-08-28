UPDATE: Man who took 10 children hostage Sunday charged with kidnapping, DUI and burglary

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man Sunday afternoon after a hostage situation involving 10 children.

According to Major Michael Nunn, Dwayne Muldrow, 46, of Effingham, was charged with kidnapping, first-degree burglary and driving under the influence.

Investigators said he was driving down a dirt road off Savannah Grove Road and crashed near the T and W Mobile Home Park in Effingham shortly after 1 p.m. A witness called 911 to report the accident and watched as the man tried to start his truck. Deputies said the woman saw the man reach for a handgun in the truck and run inside a nearby mobile home. While inside the home, he held 10 children hostage, according to investigators. Muldrow forced the children to one part of the home and would not allow them to leave. When one child escaped, he ran outside after the child, where deputies took him into custody.

No one was injured. Nunn said the case is still under investigation and additional charges may be forthcoming.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.