Lumberton business a total loss after fire

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – A business in Lumberton was destroyed by a fire early Sunday morning.

Lumberton Fire Chief Paul Ivey said a couple businesses operated out of the building at 3150 Martin Luther King Drive, which is considered a total loss. Crews arrived just before 3:30 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the structure. Before long, flames were venting from the ceiling and the roof collapsed.

No injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation.

