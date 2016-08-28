SLED investigates fire at Darlington car dealership - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

SLED investigates fire at Darlington car dealership

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Crews with the Darlington Fire Department responded to the Auddie Brown Chevrolet dealership early Sunday morning.

According to DFD Assistant Chief Charles Bailey, a fire in a storage unit was out by the time crews arrived just before 5 a.m. Darlington Fire responded because the Palmetto Rural Fire Department was already on a call.

Bailey said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the fire.

