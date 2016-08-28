Crews extinguish fire in Little River overnight

Crews battled a single-family house fire early Sunday morning in Little River. (Source: HCFR)

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) – Crews battled a single-family house fire early Sunday morning in Little River.

According to a tweet from HCFR, units with the North Myrtle Beach Fire Department and Calabash Fire Department assisted in putting out the fire around 3:30 a.m.

WMBF News has reached out to Horry County Fire Rescue for more information.

