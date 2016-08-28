Surfside Beach Police search for golf cart thieves

Investigators with the Surfside Beach Police Department are seeking the public’s help identifying suspects and locating a vehicle involved in a golf cart theft that happened Friday. (Source: SBPD)

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Investigators with the Surfside Beach Police Department are seeking the public’s help identifying suspects and locating a vehicle involved in a golf cart theft that happened Friday.

According to a news release, thieves were reported to have stolen a golf cart from under a house on Oak Drive. Surveillance footage showed a white Ford F-250 or F-350 pickup truck pulling a utility trailer approaching the house around 2 p.m. Two men took the golf cart, loaded it on the trailer and left the scene.

Contact Surfside Beach Police Investigators at 843-913-6368 with information on the case.

