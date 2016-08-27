Crews extinguish house fire in Conway

Horry County Fire Rescue and the Conway Fire Department responded to a house fire Saturday evening. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue and the Conway Fire Department responded to a house fire Saturday evening.

CFD Assistant Chief Jeremy Carter said around 7:15 p.m. crews were on the scene of a working house fire at 825 Esther Court in the University Forest subdivision.

Captain Joe Stevens with Horry County Fire said the fire started in a shed in the back yard and extended to the house. The house sustained damage but is not a total loss.

No one was home at the time of the fire. Several belongings were found in the front yard as well as an eviction notice on the front door.

No injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation.

