Myrtle Beach Police ask public’s help finding missing teen

MYRTLE BEACH, NC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking you to be on the lookout for a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to the MBPD Facebook page, Julia Meisner is 5’0” and weighs 180 pounds. She has long brown hair. She has a medical condition and has only been in the area six weeks.

Contact MBPD at 843-918-1382 with any information on her whereabouts.

