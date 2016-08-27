Man charged with killing woman in Scotland Co. home invasion

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - The Criminal Investigation Division of the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office charged a man Friday with murder, stemming from a home invasion from May in the Laurel Hill area.

According to the SCSO Facebook page, James Ray Goins Jr., 28, of Fayetteville was additionally charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

During the home invasion, Kimberly Kelly was shot and killed, and another person was shot and survived.

Goins was placed in the Scotland County Detention Center no bond due to the nature of the charges.

