Wheel to Surf event encourages people with disabilities to be active

GARDEN CITY, SC (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina Adaptive Sports will hold its Wheel to Surf event Saturday, Sept. 10.

According to a news release, it is an adaptive surfing clinic for people with disabilities to get out and enjoy the waves.

It will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Holly Avenue Beach Access in Garden City. If you are interested in surfing in the event contact Brock Johnson at brockwjohnson@gmail.com. To volunteer, contact Melinda Chappell at mechappel@nmb.us.

Coastal Carolina Adaptive Sports is a non-profit organization that serves the recreational needs of people with disabilities in communities in the Carolinas.

