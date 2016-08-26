UPDATE: Missing Darlington woman located - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

UPDATE: Missing Darlington woman located

Sandra Kay Hammons (Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office) Sandra Kay Hammons (Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Florence County Sheriff’s Maj. Michael Nunn said Friday night a missing woman had been located and was safe.

According to a news release, Sandra Kay Hammons, 19, of Darlington, had last been seen Thursday at 5:48 p.m. at the intersection of Darlington Street and North Irby Street in Florence.

Investigators said Hammons left Florence-Darlington Technical College on a Pee Dee Rural Transit Authority bus.

