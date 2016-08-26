Florence man charged with criminal sexual conduct with nine-year-old

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday for sexual battery on a nine-year-old victim.

According to a news release, Shannta Devon Fields, 23, of Florence, was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor. The battery is alleged to have occurred at Fields' home between Aug. 6 and 8. The offense, under South Carolina law, by between 25 years to life in prison.

Fields is being held at the Florence County Detention Center while awaiting a bong hearing before a circuit court judge.

